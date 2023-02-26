In the latest edition of “JB en ATV”, the actress Dayanita and danny rosales They starred in a popular scene from the soap opera “Rubí”, without imagining what would happen minutes later.

He got excited! On the night of Saturday, February 25, “JB en ATV” presented a new edition of the humorous program with guest artists such as Karina Calmet and Marco Zunino. As is customary, the cast members had to perform different scenes in order to impress the jury of the night, in this way it was that danny rosales and Dayanita They characterized themselves as two well-known characters from the soap opera “Rubí” to interpret one of the popular scenes from the soap opera.

However, in the middle of the interpretation, the participant of the Jorge Benavides program got so far into the role that he could not measure his strength and ended up slapping his co-star hard, causing astonishment among all present. Although the comedian was rubbing his face for a few seconds, they continued with the skit as if nothing had happened.