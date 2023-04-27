comic actress Dayanita reappeared on television screens, now in the program “Send whoever is in charge” of América TV, this Wednesday, April 26. This time she was able to reunite with his audience and with his former partner Carlos Vilchez. As is recalled, the popular comedian surprised everyone with her sudden departure from “JB on ATV” due to some signs of indiscipline on her part, in addition, there was speculation about her future work in the coming months and if we will see her at some point humorous space on another channel.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita reveals that she misses the cast of JB: “With them I learned to live together as a family”

Dayanita reappeared on TV

After being away from television for weeks, Dayanita He appeared on the María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez program, in which he was able to talk about what has been happening recently in his life. Likewise, she said she was willing to answer the questions that were left in the air after she left the ranks of ATV.

“I have been working a lot, very hard, fulfilling commitments and traveling from here to there. I am willing to say anything, all the questions you want,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita forgot about “JB on ATV” and reappeared on América Televisión: “I am working a lot”

Dayanita explains her acts of indiscipline

The ex-partner of Jorge Benavides she made a mea culpa for the irresponsibility that led her to lose her position in “JB en ATV”. She said that, at first, due to a personal problem, she did not go to one of the agreed recordings and avoided answering the calls from the production.

“As I have said many times, I admit it, it is wrong, it was an act of indiscipline“Dayanita said, but ‘Carlota’ gave her a ‘warning’:”Remember I’m here, tell the truth“. With this he hinted that there would be three occasions in which he would have incurred a foul.

Dayanita breaks down when talking about Jorge Benavides

Dayanita She appeared in the entertainment space of María Pía and was inevitably consulted by her former boss Jorge Benavides and she could not help but break down when talking about the comedian who welcomed her on her show and with whom she worked for 5 years.

“With them I have learned to live together as a family (…), because throughout my youth I was alone here in Lima and they were the ones who opened the doors of their home for me. I am always extremely grateful to them,” she said.

Dayanita’s mother breaks LIVE and praises her daughter

In her passage through “Send whoever is in charge”, Dayanita received a surprise from her production team. Her mother made her admission to the TV set and the humorist could not help but be moved by the emotional moment.

María Pía gave the floor to Doña Rosa and the older adult only had loving words to describe how talented and capable her daughter is. “She is a beautiful daughter, I am proud that my daughter is talented, I thank God too,” said the lady.

#Dayanita #explains #indiscipline #Carlota #warns #quotIm #truthquot