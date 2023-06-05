After his departure from “J.B. on ATVs”, Dayanita has become a recurring figure in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. The comic actress has had several appearances on the show and on Saturday, June 3, she was no exception. But, this time, she was imitated by another comedian loved by the public: Manolo Rojas. However, this would not have been to the liking of the former member of “JB en ATV”, because she, after having come face to face with the character, claimed Chola Chabuca for this parody.

“Hey, Cholita! Excuse me, but I’m not her, I’m not like that…”Said Dayanita, who criticized the appearance of Manolo Rojas. However, he did not leave the character and continued his work as a comedian of “The blowout of the Chola”.

