the uchulu was the victim of transphobic comments in ‘La casa de Magaly’ by Carlos Cacho and Andres Hurtado. After that, Dayanita went to the make-up artist and criticized him for having humiliated the singer. What was it that she told him?

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita announces that she is leaving Peru after controversy with Magaly: “Maybe there she will find love”

Dayanita outraged with transphobic acts against La Uchulú

It was forceful. The influencer responded to one of her followers, who asked her for her comment about what happened in ‘La casa de Magaly’. She said: “I think is disrespecfull that in our own community there are such comments. believe me that, If I had been there, that wouldn’t have happened.”.

In addition to transphobic acts, in past episodes, Carlos Cacho demanded of the uchulu not eating in the room: “Baby, you can’t walk around the house with food. I don’t like the room with the smell of food. You eat downstairs, in the dining room, where people eat.” Later, Cacho spoke to him again and his words were classified as discriminatory. The fact generated outrage on Twitter, where some users pointed out that it was classism.

Users accuse the participant of ‘La casa de Magaly’ as classist. Photo: Twitter

Carlos Cacho and his revelation with Giuseppe Benignini

YOU CAN SEE: Javier Masías from ‘El gran chef’ shares a strong message after transphobic comments against La Uchulú

Andrés Hurtado told in ‘Magali’s house‘ who saw the intimate videos of Cacho and Michelle Soifer’s ex. The stylist assured that they had a brief romance before the ‘Little Prince’ became a couple with the singer.

“he was ashamed to admit it, I do not understand why. Also, I don’t know why they call him Giuseppe if his name is Gregorio, I don’t understand, ”he assured in front of Andres Hurtado and Fiorella Retiz.

#Dayanita #criticized #Carlos #Cacho #transphobic #attacks #Uchulú