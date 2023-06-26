Dayanita starred in an awkward moment when in a presentation of a comedy show he had to go out to apologize for the absence of Kille González, known as Cucumber. She, visibly annoyed by the situation, addressed the public that gathered in a coliseum in the interior of the country and affirmed that all the people present deserved respect, because if the member of “JB en ATV” was announced, he should have arrived at the venue to complete your presentation. “In the end, Cucumber did not arrive”, commented a ‘ratuja’ from Instarándula. Finally, when Dayanita finished speaking, as she left, she was seen wiping away some tears.

“We, as artists who are here, have endured traveling for about 10 hours since yesterday and we have to work because you deserve all the respect in the world, because you are not a game and it has cost me many things to get ahead (…) I know that there are people who have tried to insult me, mistreat me, but I am still here, I continue to show that I am responsible.”said the comic actress.

What did Dayanita say about her relationships?

Dayanita She is characterized by being direct when she gives her opinions or recounts a passage from her life. In this line, during the game “I never” as part of a sequence of “America today”, the comic actress revealed something that surprised many.

“Yes, I had four sugar (daddies) in my life. I was with all four at the same time (…) My mother knows how I am, ”said the former member of” JB on ATV “with a laugh.

Did Dayanita have a sugar daddy?

Why did Dayanita leave the set of “MQM”?

On June 21, Dayanita was invited to the program “Send whoever is in charge.” The comic actress was having a good time with Pía Copello and Mario Hart when she suddenly realized that the influencer Milechi was also on set. The former member of “JB en ATV” did not like this detail at all and proceeded to leave. “What’s up? You can’t leave the set,” said the host. However, moments later she emphasized that she does not have a rivalry with her colleague.

Will Dayanita and Milechi work together?

Milechi visited the set of “Send whoever is in charge” and was surprised to express his enthusiasm to work alongside Dayanita in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. If she gets a proposal, she would not think twice to go from the television house.

“You should never close the doors. There are rumors out there, it’s ringing out there,” said the young woman. As is known, she has won the affection of the public with her appearances in “JB en ATV”.