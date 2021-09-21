On September 20, Andrea Llosa reported that she would reveal in her program the DNA results that the comic actress Dayanita underwent to determine her filial bond with a ten-year-old boy, who would have fathered with a young woman in her native Pucallpa before starting. your transition.

However, the host explained that a member of her production traveled to the place to talk with the child’s mother, identified as Pamela, who refused to testify on camera, but who assured that the child was not the son of the figure of JB on ATV.

“If she says he’s not my son, well, it’s not that I want to take him away from her; and if it’s my son, give him everything he wants, but I am aware that when she left him lying on the baby, I would remove the dirt, I would never play with that because I know what it is. r ”, said Dayanita before those statements.

Asked about how she would proceed due to the mother’s refusal to submit the child to a DNA test, the comic actress assured that she would wait for him to reach the age of majority to run the test with her consent.

Before all this, Andrea Llosa asked Dayanita what she felt when she learned the news of the pregnancy. “I was moved like any person, I wanted to see it. Give him the love that they didn’t give me ”, express.

However, he acknowledged that he stopped seeing Pamela’s son since he was two years old. “I’ve seen it when I was little, four or five times.”

Asked about how she has been able to live without seeing the little one. Dayanita indicated: “He lives sad, because I don’t know if he is well.”