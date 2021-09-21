The entire Peru was attentive on Monday night to Dayanita’s confessions on Andrea Llosa’s program. The popular comedian was in this television space with the intention of clearing her doubts about whether or not a minor who lives in the city of Pucallpa is her son.

However, along the way, the character revealed the suffering he experienced as a child at the hands of his dad. The member of the program led by Jorge Benavides affirmed that she held a grudge for a long time against the man who gave her life.

“For me it has been a bit difficult to forgive my father because he not only hurt me, he hurt my mother. I suffered too much, my mother suffered too much. You know that the affection of a father or that my mother is the happiest woman in the world … For me everything that I have lived is very difficult, ”he said through tears.

Later, when Andrea Llosa asked her if she ever wanted to poison her father, Dayanita answered sharply with a yes. Additionally, the character added in his story that the news of his father’s death was one of the most painful he received.

“As I told him, the day I grow up and the day you (his father) die, I’m not going to be with you, but I said it out of anger because I would have liked to be there with him. But it hurt more when my father passed away and my mother was left alone, “he added.