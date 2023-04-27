Dayanita She was invited to the latest edition of “Send whoever is in charge”, broadcast this Wednesday, April 26, where she referred to her sudden departure from the “JB en ATV” program. Along these lines, the popular comic actress maintained that she missed her fellow cast members in the humorous space. In the same way, she sent a heartfelt message to Jorge Benavides. “See you soon”were the words of the peruvian artist who shed a few tears when referring to his former boss.

Dayanita was also grateful to Benavides for giving her the opportunity to be a part of your program. About, Carlos Vilchez He made a tremendous revelation. “You were Jorge’s favorite”specified the popular ‘Charlotte’.

Dayanita admits that she committed an act of indiscipline in “JB en ATV”

Dayanita surprised his followers after appearing on the program “Send who sends” emitted by signal America TV. In conversation with the TV host María Pía Copello, the comic actress admitted having committed acts of indiscipline in “JB en ATV”, which cost her her permanence in the humorous space. “That shouldn’t have happened” pointed out the Peruvian artist.

Following these statements, copello dared to ask Dayanita if only once he committed an act of indiscipline. “Remember that I am here, tell the truth”said the popular ‘Charlotte’. “The same thing happened before (…) There were only two calls for attention and the last one was the one that overflowed the camel’s back,” answered the comic actress.

In that line, Dayanita revealed the reason why he misses a lot those who are part of the cast of “JB on ATVs”, program in which he was four years. “With them I have learned to live together as a family (…) Because throughout my youth I was alone here in Lima and they were the ones who opened the doors of their home for me. I am always super grateful to them”accurate.

Dayanita points out that the ‘Uchulú’ is not her competition

Dayanita was on the set of the program “Send whoever is in charge” where he was consulted by the popular ‘Uchulu’. “I have more followers than her on Instagram”were the words of the comic actress who distanced himself from his colleague and maintained that he does not see her as his rival.

