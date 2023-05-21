Dayanita She was a guest in the last edition of “El reventonazo de la Chola”. The humorist took a few minutes to thank Ernesto Pimentel for hosting her on her comedy show on more than one occasion since she stopped being a member of “JB en ATV.” However, the most emotional moment of the night was when she publicly apologized to Jorge Benavides for everything he said after he left. “I also want to thank Mr. Jorge Benavides,” he said.

In the same way, he said that he will try to contact him by any means to put an end to all this controversy and that they “carry the party in peace.” “I was also affected by the words he said to me when he called my attention. I know that I apologized to his wife, but not to him. I know that at any moment we are going to meet. I will find a way to talk with him, I will try to solve the issue”, he added.

