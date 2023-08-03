Carlos Villagran, who played ‘Quico’ in the well-remembered series ‘El Chavo del 8’, arrived on the set of ‘Send whoever is in charge’ on August 2. In the América TV program, he was also present Dayanita, who starred in a moving moment with the Mexican artist. This fact occurred after the comic actress revealed that she was excited to have the opportunity to meet the actor live after seeing him only on television for many years.

listening to Dayanita with a broken voice, the TV host Maria Pia Copello She invited the humorist to come to where Carlos Villagrán was, who did not hesitate to hug her and ask her for a favor. “I want you to be happy”was the request made by the popular ‘Quico’ to the former member of ‘JB en ATV’.

