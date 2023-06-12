After his controversial departure from “J.B. on ATVs”Dayanita has become one of the guests of “The blowout of the Chola”, so he can’t wait to join the cast. In addition, she assured that she has no problem starting from scratch, since she is aware that in that program she would not be the star actress, as she was in the Jorge Benavides space. On the other hand, the comedian referred to the praise she has received from Carlos Álvarez, who highlighted all her talent.

Given this, Dayanita expressed her wishes to work alongside the comedian: “I love the work of Mr. Carlos Álvarez, he is a master of comedy. He has known how to reach his artistic career for a long time. I would love to work with him, be part of his work, part of his cast, part of his staff.“, he said for the cameras of “America shows”.