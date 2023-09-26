Dayanita reappeared to make people talk, because, after a long time, she kept her followers in doubt about her real connection with him. comedian Mole. The comic actress would have confirmed her romance with her co-star from ‘La casa de la comedia’, as announced by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘. The former member of ‘JB en ATV’ even uploaded a post with a popular song that talks about love.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita announces that she is leaving Peru after controversy with Magaly: “Maybe she will find love there”

Would Dayanita and Topito have a romance?

A program note Magaly Medina exposed some signs within Dayanita’s publications, which would confirm her romance with the comedian Mole. One of them is a video in which the comedian is seen sleeping on the comedian’s legs and a romantic song plays in the background. In addition, the former figure of Jorge Benavides’ show ‘bombards’ the publications of what would be her partner with likes.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita criticized Carlos Cacho after transphobic attacks on La Uchulú: what did he say to him?

Is Topito Dayanita’s manager?

The link between Dayanita and Mole Not only would it be sentimental, because Magaly Medina’s team contacted the promoter of a nightclub in Rioja, where the actress recently performed. The representative of the nightlife center gave details of the comedian’s requests and what role her partner plays in her shows.

“What happens is that Topito comes as Dayanita’s manager, he is the one who makes the coordination, the one who receives the money (…). They asked for a double room“, he revealed to the program by telephone.

Topito and Dayanita are romantically linked. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Dayanita/Topito

#Dayanita #Topito #longer #hide #social #networks #publications #confirm #romance #Magaly

Dayanita reappeared to make people talk, because, after a long time, she kept her followers in doubt about her real connection with him. comedian Mole. The comic actress would have confirmed her romance with her co-star from ‘La casa de la comedia’, as announced by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘. The former member of ‘JB en ATV’ even uploaded a post with a popular song that talks about love.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita announces that she is leaving Peru after controversy with Magaly: “Maybe she will find love there”

Would Dayanita and Topito have a romance?

A program note Magaly Medina exposed some signs within Dayanita’s publications, which would confirm her romance with the comedian Mole. One of them is a video in which the comedian is seen sleeping on the comedian’s legs and a romantic song plays in the background. In addition, the former figure of Jorge Benavides’ show ‘bombards’ the publications of what would be her partner with likes.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita criticized Carlos Cacho after transphobic attacks on La Uchulú: what did he say to him?

Is Topito Dayanita’s manager?

The link between Dayanita and Mole Not only would it be sentimental, because Magaly Medina’s team contacted the promoter of a nightclub in Rioja, where the actress recently performed. The representative of the nightlife center gave details of the comedian’s requests and what role her partner plays in her shows.

“What happens is that Topito comes as Dayanita’s manager, he is the one who makes the coordination, the one who receives the money (…). They asked for a double room“, he revealed to the program by telephone.

Topito and Dayanita are romantically linked. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Dayanita/Topito

#Dayanita #Topito #longer #hide #social #networks #publications #confirm #romance #Magaly

Dayanita reappeared to make people talk, because, after a long time, she kept her followers in doubt about her real connection with him. comedian Mole. The comic actress would have confirmed her romance with her co-star from ‘La casa de la comedia’, as announced by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘. The former member of ‘JB en ATV’ even uploaded a post with a popular song that talks about love.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita announces that she is leaving Peru after controversy with Magaly: “Maybe she will find love there”

Would Dayanita and Topito have a romance?

A program note Magaly Medina exposed some signs within Dayanita’s publications, which would confirm her romance with the comedian Mole. One of them is a video in which the comedian is seen sleeping on the comedian’s legs and a romantic song plays in the background. In addition, the former figure of Jorge Benavides’ show ‘bombards’ the publications of what would be her partner with likes.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita criticized Carlos Cacho after transphobic attacks on La Uchulú: what did he say to him?

Is Topito Dayanita’s manager?

The link between Dayanita and Mole Not only would it be sentimental, because Magaly Medina’s team contacted the promoter of a nightclub in Rioja, where the actress recently performed. The representative of the nightlife center gave details of the comedian’s requests and what role her partner plays in her shows.

“What happens is that Topito comes as Dayanita’s manager, he is the one who makes the coordination, the one who receives the money (…). They asked for a double room“, he revealed to the program by telephone.

Topito and Dayanita are romantically linked. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Dayanita/Topito

#Dayanita #Topito #longer #hide #social #networks #publications #confirm #romance #Magaly

Dayanita reappeared to make people talk, because, after a long time, she kept her followers in doubt about her real connection with him. comedian Mole. The comic actress would have confirmed her romance with her co-star from ‘La casa de la comedia’, as announced by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘. The former member of ‘JB en ATV’ even uploaded a post with a popular song that talks about love.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita announces that she is leaving Peru after controversy with Magaly: “Maybe she will find love there”

Would Dayanita and Topito have a romance?

A program note Magaly Medina exposed some signs within Dayanita’s publications, which would confirm her romance with the comedian Mole. One of them is a video in which the comedian is seen sleeping on the comedian’s legs and a romantic song plays in the background. In addition, the former figure of Jorge Benavides’ show ‘bombards’ the publications of what would be her partner with likes.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita criticized Carlos Cacho after transphobic attacks on La Uchulú: what did he say to him?

Is Topito Dayanita’s manager?

The link between Dayanita and Mole Not only would it be sentimental, because Magaly Medina’s team contacted the promoter of a nightclub in Rioja, where the actress recently performed. The representative of the nightlife center gave details of the comedian’s requests and what role her partner plays in her shows.

“What happens is that Topito comes as Dayanita’s manager, he is the one who makes the coordination, the one who receives the money (…). They asked for a double room“, he revealed to the program by telephone.

Topito and Dayanita are romantically linked. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Dayanita/Topito

#Dayanita #Topito #longer #hide #social #networks #publications #confirm #romance #Magaly