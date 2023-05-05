Dayanita and La Uchulú will star in a meeting in “El reventonazo de la Chola” that will surprise their followers, because, as recalled, a supposed rivalry between the two was being speculated. However, everything seems to indicate that they get along more than well. For his part, the character of Ernesto Pimentel did not rule out the possibility that the three of them could work together on a future project. In addition, it is known that the América TV figure presents his circus show every year and we could see the comic actress together with the tiktoker being part of the show.

“I felt happy, I didn’t plan to meet her. But since she’s here, we’ll make friends, then,” Dayanita joked. However, La Uchulú did not remain silent: “She does not change, that’s right. Do you realize? She is very haughty, she gets herself,” she replied in the same joking tone.

#Dayanita #Uchulú #face #face #quotThe #blowoutquot #work #Chola #Chabuca