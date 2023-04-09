comic actress Dayanita is on everyone’s lips after his sudden departure from “JB on ATV”. Recently, there has been speculation about who could be his replacement on the Jorge Benavides program and one of the names that sounded the most was that of La Uchulú. As is known, Danny Rosales’s friend announced that she seeks to grow as a singer and is already preparing for this new stage in her life. In this context, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” asked her what she thought that La Uchulú could take her place.

What did Dayanita say about La Uchulu?

Dayanita He broke his silence and spoke about the speculation that La Uchulú could be the new member of “JB en ATV”. Magaly Medina’s program sought out the comedian to talk about the alleged “diva” attitudes and acts of indiscipline that kept her away from channel 9 television space.

“If they were to call La Uchulú, I wouldn’t have any problem. If I were to be with JB’s family again, I would be happy, but I keep billing, I keep doing my events, I’m still focused on music right now“, he expressed.

Dayanita confirms her departure from “JB en ATV”

After several days of uncertainty about his employment situation, Dayanita He decided to put an end to all the fuss and confirmed his resignation from the Jorge Benavides program. The popular actress dedicated an extensive message of thanks to the one who was her boss for five years.

“First of all, I make this message public because of the love and respect I have for Jorge Benavides, my boss and guide in these five years of television career. My decision to step aside from the ‘JB en ATV’ program is to take on new challenges “, wrote.

Dayanita renounces JB at ATV. Photo: Instagram

