After joining together for the first time to do a Tiktok, Dayanita and La Uchulú have shown to have a good friendship. Now, the influencers they got back together to record a new video.

In this collaboration, the member of JB in ATV left a message towards the character that characterizes Esau Reátegui Wong. On the popular Chinese platform, he dedicated a few words to her.

“Next to the best person I could meet, without hypocrisy, tk (I love you)”, wrote Dayanita.

As is known, La Uchulú arrived in the Peruvian capital a few days ago to appear on different television programs such as En boca de todos, América Hoy and El reventonazo de la chola.

The 20-year-old tiktoker became known for creating the choreography of “I don’t know”, a cover performed by the orchestra Iquitos explosion. He recently reached a million followers on his account, being celebrated with an emotional greeting.

Who is La Uchulú?

Who is behind the character of La Uchulú is Esaú Reátegui Wong, a 20-year-old pucallpino who rose to fame with his Tiktok choreography.

In conversations with The Republic, spoke about the creation of the dance steps that went viral on the internet.

“One day I was at home listless, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing. I tried to choreograph it and those little steps came out. The day after I published it, I thought that people were not going to do it, and I saw that 400 people had done it (the challenge). I was happy enough, “he said.

