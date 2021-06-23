Dayane Mello has recently launched her brand Dayane And You and the rumors immediately started: according to some social clues, Mario Balotelli would be behind the project of the Brazilian model, who, on Instagram, categorically denied this hypothesis.

Dayane Mello has only launched its brand a few days ago Dayane And You, a great project she has been working on for several months and for which she has created a line of body products inspired by the different cities of the world that she herself has known. There brazilian model, after the experience al GF Vip 5, he achieved what he called his greatest hidden dream, but there was no shortage of controversy.

Yesterday, on social media, the news came out that it could be there Mario Balotelli behind this great project by Dayane Mello: according to some, in fact, the location of the campaign for the launch of the products was the villa of the Monza player. Not only that, to produce the line of Dayane would be Anthony Uberti, one of Balotelli’s greatest friends: just a case?

There Brazilian model categorically denied a link between the soccer player and its brand Dayane And You:

“Mario has nothing to do with my successes!”.

Dayane Mello: the outburst on Instagram

Dayane Mello she vented hard on Instagram, annoyed by the fact that a project that is doing so well (with the site going down due to too many accesses by those who wanted to buy its products) must necessarily be linked to man:

“Unfortunately we live in a sexist society and in Italy this is touched. A beautiful, intelligent and self-possessed woman, in the eyes of the male chauvinists on duty, she never got anywhere on her own merits ”.

Very strong words those of the brazilian model, who claimed the autonomy of her project, conceived and built by herself. Dayane MelloHe then stressed that it is necessary to “work hard and close this pure society hypocrisy”, valuing the work of women, who are trying to fight to assert themselves in this context.