Dayane Mello is experiencing a very special moment after the launch of her brand Dayane And You. The questions that come to the model every day, however, concern her private life and her loves: the former gieffina has denied any flirtation, stating that she does not needing a man to be happy.

Dayane Mello has recently launched its new brand Dayane And You, which offers a line of products, from body creams to masks, for body care. The Brazilian model, finalist of the latest edition of Big Brother Vip 5, defined this project as her “hidden dream”: for her, therefore, it is a special moment, especially from a professional point of view.

During the last live Instagram that Dayane Mello chose to do with her followers, however, the questions were mainly addressed to understand what is happening in the private life of the model: it is single or has found the love? All this curiosity drove Dayane to a tough guy vent, in which she revealed that she was not engaged:

“No, I’m not engaged, you have to stop it. I have many male friends, I like being with them because there is no envy and there is no hatred. You have tired me … I’m alone! ”.

Dayane Mello: happy even as a single

Read also: GF Vip: Dayane Mello boom of followers

The Brazilian model had already made herself heard a few weeks ago when someone tried to insinuate that the football player’s hand was behind the success of her new brand Mario Balotelli, again approached to Dayane Mello. On that occasion the former gieffina had thundered against the sexism of Italian society, which does not accept that a woman can be successful alone.

Also this time, the reiterated concept was more or less the same:

“It is not true that to be happy you need a man. I I’m happy if the people I love are fine, that’s the only thing that matters to me ”.

Dayane MelloHe also expressed some frustration with how his latest ones went relations with men: