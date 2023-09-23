Dayane Mello-Giulia Salemi fight. “I’m disgusted”

Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello at loggerheads: what happened between the two best friends?



It seems that Salemi met Mello at a fashion show and didn’t say hello – according to what Dagospia reports – and for this reason Dayane got angry. Here’s what she posted: “I give a chance, I always try to take the relationships that have been lost, give value to these people…And then? You find them in the forest, you say hello and this person runs away because your presence annoys or puts their character in the shadows because of your light? I’m disgusted. They suck.”

