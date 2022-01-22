Dayane Mello came out of the reality show La Fazenda, the Brazilian show that put her in a really unpleasant situation. According to some videos, it appeared that the woman had been harassed under the covers by another competitor.

Exit from the reality show, the Brazilian model she denied everything and got mad at friends who tried to defend her during the time she was on the show.

In particular, the woman sued Gabriele Parpiglia and Rosalinda Cannavò who have always supported her and invited her to report the situation. The first to break the silence is the journalist at Casa Chi:

This here you see is a lawsuit I filed against Dayane Mello. I filed a lawsuit because I received a warning from Dayane where it was said that behind her situation there was a commodification, a desire to share. I know that what is written in the notice is not demonstrable, it cannot be proved, I am suing it. And I tell you one thing. Do you know why this makes me calm from a point of view? Because if the lawsuit were to go ahead they would put me in a situation of having the evidence, the evidence that I was unable to have for the entire period, i.e. all the full videos, all the full declarations, everything that happened during the Fazenda holidays. And if a procedure is opened, I can have them.

Same situation for Rosalinda Cannavò who responded to the situation in a much shorter way: “I was distrusted like Gabriele, simply for having defended her, for having said beautiful things about her person. These are things that I will obviously see privately with Dayane ”.

The Sicilian actress still hopes to have a comparison with the model which, however, now seems to have closed like a hedgehog.