Dayane Mello is a new competitor of the Big Brother Vip. The Brazilian model returns to the house after participating in the last edition. This time she finds her friend again Soleil Rises. The two met while attending Beijing Express and have since become inseparable friends.

Their meeting in the house was very emotional. “You saw my friend I’m here for you. I did a lot of small talk with your mom is fine and your little dog too, you did a lot you are tired, you take your energy, you need to reconnect with yourself, you don’t need to make more sacrifices, I missed you so much I have thought a lot in my path. I love you very much, you changed my life a little “ – Dayane told a visibly moved Soleil to see her again.

Source: Mediaset

When she talks about changing his life, Dayane Mello points to introducing him to what is now her current boyfriend. His name is Andrea Turino and is Soleil’s best friend. It is thanks to her, in fact, that Dayane and Andrea met.

“I had a beautiful New Year’s Eve with Andrea and Sofia (her daughter), she greets you. He changed my life a bit, I’m really happy. “ Dayane told him.

And then pressed by Alfonso Signorini Soleil has revealed more details. “Andrea is my best friend! This summer I decided to take a vacation with my two best friends, Andrea and Dayane, and it just so happened that they fell in love! I could only be the happiest woman. I’m very happy for them! “.

Andrea is a young entrepreneur from Caserta where he lives and works on his father’s farm. This summer the same model was in the Campania city where she met the young man’s family and also went to discover the Royal Palace of Caserta, as documented on social media by the same Brazilian model.