Dayane Mello is back on social media after the experience at Big Brother VIP. There Brazilian model he lived through a terrible time after his mother died, but now he is enjoying some relaxation and holidays.

These days, his beautiful and sensual outfits in Ibiza they sent everyone into a tailspin. She showed herself in great shape and with a breathtaking physique. However, there is something that made the girl angry again.

Dayane Mello seems not to be engaged, the woman was paparazzi some time ago with Mario Balotelli and then with another man on the boat, but now she denies everything:

I’m not engaged, you have to stop. I have many male friends, I like being with them because there is no envy and there is no hatred. You have tired me … I’m alone! Men don’t want a woman with personality.

Men want dead cats because they allow them to do what they want. The more I know about men, the more I like dogs. It is not true that women need a man to be happy. I am happy if the people I love are fine, that is the only thing that matters to me. And I am eternally grateful for what you do for me every day.

In short, it seems that the woman has absolutely no desire to get back into the game. After Big Brother VIP all his attentions are been addressed to the daughter. Who knows, maybe after this period he could find happiness even next to a man.