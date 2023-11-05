Dayane Mello she was a guest of very true, the ratings champion program hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Here the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she indulged in an unexpected confession that left everyone speechless. Let’s find out together what the former gieffina said.

Dayane Mello guest of very true for the promotion of his book. In the living room Silvia Toffanin the Brazilian model retraced her life, also revealing the difficult moments she experienced. At a certain point in the interview, Dayane Mello indulged in one confession unexpected. The former gieffina has in fact revealed that she has often thought about suicide. In this regard, these were her words:

I attempted suicide several times, I thought about throwing myself under a moving car, then I looked for mouse pills because I know they are the most lethal but I couldn’t find them. So I took a lot of medicine, I had convulsions and when they found me they took me to the hospital and did gastric lavage. It’s bad to stay at home and feel like a shadow. I felt like a shadow.

And, continuing with his revelation, Dayane Mello he then added:

When I moved to Chile I got pregnant, but in the end I decided to have an abortion. He wasn’t the man I wanted in my life. I would have given my son an irregular life, the father was never there. Once I arrived in Italy I met Stefano and Sofia was born with him.

But it didn’t end here. TO very true Dayane Mello also spoke about her brother’s passing Lucaswhich occurred while she was inside the house of Big Brother VIP: