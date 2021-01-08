The Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, 29th in the WTA ranking, was provisionally suspended after testing positive in an anti-doping test carried out out of competition in November, announced this Thursday the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in a statement. The sample of the 20-year-old player – who will have the possibility to appeal the sanction – showed the presence of a metabolite of mesterolone, an anabolic steroid used mainly in the treatment of low testosterone levels or to treat male infertility.

“I am astonished and in shock, especially since two weeks before this test I had a negative result in a test that was carried out during the WTA in Linz,” the Ukrainian wrote in a letter posted on her Twitter account.

Yastremska provided an out-of-competition urine sample on November 24, which was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Montreal for analysis, and found to contain “mesterolone metabolite.”

After knowing the result on December 22, the ITF imposed a provisional suspension, which began to apply this Thursday and will last until “the charge that is imputed to him is determined in a full hearing.”

Mesterolone is an unspecified substance, which is prohibited in category S1 of the WADA List of Prohibited Substances and Methods for 2020.

The Ukrainian, winner of three WTA titles and a junior finalist at Wimbledon 2016, was shocked and denied using banned substances to enhance performance.

“I affirm that I have never used that type of substance. I am shocked because a few days before that test, on November 9, 2020, I underwent a control on the occasion of the Linz tournament in which I tested negative. After that last tournament of the year I stopped training to rest before the start of the new season, “said the player.

“I’m shocked,” said Yastremska, who as a junior reached the Wimbledon final. Photo AAP Image / Scott Barbour

“Given the low concentration of mesterolone detected in my urine and that negative two weeks before, I have received scientific advice that the result is compatible with some type of contamination. In addition, I have been informed that this substance is contraindicated for use in women because it can cause adverse effects, “he added.

In addition, he assured that he is working on the case with his team and that he will do everything in his power to clear his name.

Yastremska has the right to ask the President of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear his case that the provisional suspension not be imposed, “but he has chosen not to exercise that right to date,” the ITF noted.

With information from AFP and EFE.

