Finally a sigh of relief, after fearing the worst for over 24 hours. The 12 year old Dayana Martinez, missing from Busto Arsizio since Monday 8 April, was in fact found recently, just before 6pm today, Tuesday 9 April, in the Milan Cadorna station. The online portal 'Malpensa24' was the first to report the news.

After complaint of the parents, the Carabinieri of Busto Arsizio immediately started the search, hypothesizing the voluntary escape. The images from the surveillance cameras confirmed that Dayana, instead of going to school, had taken a train to Milan on Monday morning. Searches and investigations were immediately activated to ask the workers of the railway hub for information.

From the information collected between friends and familyFurthermore, there were two possible destinations for the girl: Padua, where a boy she met online lives, or Naples, where her boyfriend lives. Two places of safe reference for the very young girl who would still have tried to move in search of “refuge”.

The police tracked down the boy from Padua, who immediately provided the authorities with the information Snapchat location by Dayana. Thanks to this information, the 12-year-old was immediately geolocalised in the Cadorna station and the Polfer officers identified her among the commuters. Luckily she was found safe and sound, without anything having happened to her. This finding also ends well.

The little girl is fine and was returned to her parents, who were obviously very worried about her disappearance. She had never run away from home before and the main fear was that she might be in danger. She had thought of everything, from kidnapping to some violent act. Fortunately, the story ended in the best way. Dayana was found safe and sound and now she will be able to hug her loved ones again.