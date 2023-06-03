Home page politics

The so-called Day X of the radical left scene in Leipzig remains prohibited after a court decision. Nevertheless, action is expected, possibly including violence. There are riots.

Leipzig – Before a left-wing autonomous solidarity day for the convicted student Lina E., hooded people in Leipzig attacked police officers. After an initially peaceful meeting at Wiedebachplatz in the Connewitz district, stones and pyrotechnics suddenly flew out of a crowd of several hundred masked people at officials, as a reporter from the German Press Agency observed. In addition, barricades from rubbish bins and construction site barriers burned. The police used tear gas.

The so-called Day X on Saturday was declared in response to the conviction of the student Lina E. and three co-defendants for assaults on alleged or actual neo-Nazis. In anticipation of impending riots, the police are preparing a large-scale operation. Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung (SPD) was concerned about security in the trade fair city in view of numerous calls for violence on social media.

The quartet was sentenced to several years in prison by the Dresden Higher Regional Court on Wednesday for assault and membership in or support of a criminal organization. Lina E., who had been in custody for two and a half years, was provisionally released after the verdict was pronounced – the court cited, among other things, an illness in the 28-year-old and a previous conviction as a result of media reporting.

A left-wing autonomous demonstration planned for Saturday remains prohibited. The administrative court in Leipzig rejected an urgent application against the ban by the city late Friday afternoon. A complaint was lodged with the Saxon Higher Administrative Court in Bautzen in the evening. According to a spokesman, a decision should be made later that night.

The city had banned the “Day X” demo with the motto “United we stand – despite everything, defend autonomous anti-fascism!” The basis for this were risk forecasts by the police and situation assessments by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. In left circles had been mobilized nationwide. Police said there were also threats of violence and calls for militancy.

The administrative court stated that there was a high probability that the meeting would not go peacefully. In this respect, the city’s risk forecast proves to be correct. In particular, it should be noted that the mobilization on the Internet, including the call for demonstrations, was also aimed at an autonomous left-wing extremist scene prepared to use violence. Even though calls for violence have now been distanced and a peaceful demonstration has recently been called for, there is still a fear that acts of violence will be committed from the registered assembly.

In addition, the registered number of participants of 400 to 500 does not seem realistic in the slightest – on the contrary, a much higher number of participants can be expected, according to the administrative court.

Leipzig at the weekend – major events

A so-called controlled area has been in effect in Leipzig since Friday 6:00 p.m., which includes large parts of the city in the east, south and west. There, the police can stop people and check their personal details for no particular reason. The police had announced that arrival traffic on the streets and at the main train station should also be controlled. According to the police department in Leipzig, it is supported by hundreds of people including technology from twelve federal states and by the federal police.

In addition to “Day X”, there are a number of other major events in Leipzig this weekend. It’s a city festival, singer Herbert Grönemeyer is giving a concert in front of tens of thousands of visitors and on Saturday the football clubs Lok Leipzig and Chemnitzer FC are playing for the Saxony Cup. A cancellation of the game was considered, but ultimately rejected. dpa