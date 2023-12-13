The investigation of the president's eldest son, Nicolás Petro, for money laundering, made headlines again this Wednesday. His ex-wife, Day Vásquez, also accused in the case, has signed a principle of opportunity to collaborate with the Prosecutor's Office, which would give her total immunity for two years. The agreement was agreed with the head of prosecutors delegated to the Court, Gabriel Jaimes, and has been filed before a guarantee judge in Barranquilla. Now, that judge will decide if he accepts what was agreed. Nicolás Petro's trial is scheduled to begin on the 11th in that same city.

The principle of opportunity suspends the criminal prosecution against Vásquez for the four crimes that he has already accepted having committed: embezzlement by appropriation, undue interest in the execution of contracts, money laundering and use of personal data. Instead, he agreed to be a prosecution witness against Nicolás Petro – accused of money laundering, illicit enrichment and falsification of a private document – and other people. According to the magazine Week, which usually has scoops from the Prosecutor's Office, is César Emilio Vásquez; Blanca Isabel Gutiérrez; Jonathan Cabrales Gustavo de la Ossa; Raúl Lacouture; his ex-partner Pedro Name and Pura Varela.

Hours after Vásquez's agreement was revealed, the Impeachment Commission of the House of Representatives opened a preliminary investigation against the president, Gustavo Petro, in order to determine whether illicit money entered his 2022 presidential campaign. This commission is in charge of prosecuting the president of the Republic, the attorney general and the magistrates of the high courts. Since 1972, of the more than 3,000 processes that its members, congressmen from various parties, have opened, only one has ended in a conviction.

With the signing of this pact, Vásquez consolidates himself as the central figure in the investigation of the president's eldest son. In fact, she herself was the one who uncovered the case. In March of this year, after Nicolás ended her relationship to go with her best friend, Vásquez gave a shocking interview to Week, a medium very critical of the Petro Government. In it, he accused Nicolás of having received payments from businessmen who thought they were contributing to Gustavo Petro's electoral campaign, and of not reporting them. According to Vásquez, Nicolás kept the money; sums of hundreds of millions of pesos (tens of thousands of dollars). Vásquez also linked his ex-husband with figures from the world of smuggling and drug trafficking, and assured that he did all this behind his father's back.

After the interview, the Prosecutor's Office quickly opened an investigation. Months later, at the end of July, the authorities captured Vásquez and Petro Burgos in Barranquilla and transferred them to Bogotá, where they remained detained for several days. A judge released them a week later, but the scandal, worthy of a soap opera, had already gripped Colombia.

For months, Nicolás collaborated with Justice and even reached an agreement in principle with the Prosecutor's Office. However, he radically changed his strategies at the end of September, and decided to stop collaborating and go to trial. “Today the fight of my life begins, I knew that the Barbosa Prosecutor's Office was not trustworthy and today they showed it. They have pushed me to the limit with the sole intention of turning me into a weapon against my father. I decided to get up and not kneel before the executioner,” he then wrote in X. This Wednesday, the most real soap opera in Colombia offered another chapter.

The Petro versus the Prosecutor's Office

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, has emerged as a political rival to Petro Sr., Gustavo. Justice does not accuse the president in this case, but the matter has strained an already strained relationship, marked by clashes, criticism and accusations. Barbosa, the best friend from university of former President Iván Duque – the right-wing president who nominated him for office in 2019 – has already investigated two members of the president's family for corruption.

In addition to the accusations against Nicolás, he has accused Juan Fernando Petro, the younger brother of the leftist president, of having charged prisoners to ensure a place for them in the negotiations between the Government and organized crime. He is also a strong critic of total peace, the flagship Petro project that seeks to advance peace agreements with all the country's armed groups at the same time. He has attacked her countless times and has even gone so far as to call her a failed politician. “Total peace became a criminal peace,” he said recently.

The president and his allies have not held their tongues when discussing Barbosa's management either. Iván Cepeda, a senator close to the president, has accused the prosecutor of using his position “for political and electoral purposes, in an attempt to unbalance the Government.” Petro has not been this clear in his criticism of him, but during a visit to Spain, he recalled that he was the head of state and, therefore, “his boss,” in reference to Barbosa. The prosecutor responded by saying that they were very serious demonstrations against judicial independence in Colombia and the division of powers. He even went further: “These statements put the existence of the rule of law at risk.” Petro then had to clarify that, indeed, the attorney general is independent of the Executive.

Petro has assured that he will not hinder his son's investigation, and he has not done so. However, when presenting a shortlist of women to the Supreme Court in August to replace Barbosa, who ends his term in February, she included a letter in which she made reference to the matter. “With regard to investigations or criminal proceedings involving members of my family, I ask you to consider the possibility of appointing an ad-hoc prosecutor so that there are no doubts regarding their transparency,” she wrote. The Supreme Court is currently debating who will follow Barbosa in office. He will choose among the jurists Luz Adriana Camargo Garzón, Ángela María Buitrago Ruiz and Amelia Pérez Parra.

