Day trip Visitors to Hankon make the same mistake year after year, say locals – they reveal where in the city it really is worth going

With Korona, Hanko got on everyone’s lips. With the tips of this story, you’ll find the city’s most beautiful smashes, the most beautiful sunset cliffs, and the spirit of a historic spa town.

Where to go during tighter interest rates? HS republishes travel stories that are also suitable for day trips in the middle of winter. The original stuff has been modified to suit the turn of the year, but the tips should be adapted to the current restrictions. Not all cafés in Hanko are open in winter, but the city’s beaches and nature are also great destinations for a winter trip.