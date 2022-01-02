Day trip An hour from Helsinki is a great day trip destination with enchanting views and unparalleled cliffs.

Monday, January 3, 2022
An hour from Helsinki is a great day trip destination with enchanting views and unparalleled cliffs.

January 2, 2022
In Porkkalanniemi, you can get to know many kinds of nature in one day. The Telegrafberget has a landscape viewing area, which is also wheelchair accessible or accessible with prams. The landscape location is shown in the lower left of the image. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Porkkala is only an hour’s drive from the Helsinki metropolitan area. There is a wilderness atmosphere, archipelago nature, bird towers and historical places. With the tips of this story, take a versatile day trip in Porkkala.

7/30/2021 7:00 AM | Updated 8:00

Where to go during tighter interest rates? HS republishes travel stories that are also suitable for day trips in the middle of winter. The original stuff has been modified to suit the turn of the year, but the tips should be adapted to the current restrictions.

The new excursion destination will be published on hs.fi every morning until January 9, 2022.

