God given haira member of the National Assembly of Venezuela and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, spoke to dozens of people even though the results of the presidential elections are not yet known.

He did so in the vicinity of the Miraflores Palace, where he told the crowd that it was a “day to celebrate.”.

“We are waiting for the results calmly, but without bitterness,” said the man close to President Nicolás Maduro before dozens of supporters of Chavismo. “It is a calm with a lot of joy, with a lot of enthusiasm, without calling for violence. We know who our adversary is.”

In this regard, he reiterated that the party was awaiting the bulletins of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, but noted that “this people voted for peace, sovereignty, independence.”

“For us, July 28 is a day of celebration, of joy, of music, of peacefully celebrating the victory of this people. Today, with the victory of peace, Chavez wins,” he said.

(VIDEO) Words of Diosdado Cabello from a platform in the Miraflores Palace at 10:25 PM this #28Jul. Calls to celebrate 70 years of Hugo Chavez and wait for results from the CNE pic.twitter.com/tayEIpaUn7 — Luigino Bracci Roa (@lubrio) July 29, 2024

