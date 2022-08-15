Netflix does not plan to be left behind in the streaming war. Every month, it renews its catalog of movies and series with titles for all tastes. However, “Day Shift” is the production that is giving users something to talk about.

Its success lies in the level of gore, action and comedy. The participation of Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg has also been a great attraction. Not for nothing has it positioned itself as the most watched film on the platform and has surpassed blockbusters such as “1917” and “Carter”.

What is it about?

“A Los Angeles pool cleaner, father of an 8-year-old girl and going through a divorce, is hiding a secret: his mundane pool cleaning job in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income. : hunt and kill vampires”, advances the official synopsis.

Who is who?

Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski

Dave Franco as Seth

Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott

Karla Souza as Paige

Meagan Good as Jocelyn

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Heather

Oliver Masucci as Klaus

Steve Howey as Mike Nazarian.

What does the critic say?

“The game’s stars and an engagingly wacky premise aren’t enough to make up for the uninspired action-comedy antics of ‘Day Shift,’” the critic on Rotten Tomatoes ruled, where it earned a 58% approval rating.