At 90min we want to make your work easier and we wanted to compress all the necessary information to know where to watch this week’s Champions League matches in a single article:
The match will be played at the Match of the Princes, in Paris, with a capacity of 47,929 spectators.
Tuesday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m., Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
In Spain the match can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in ESPN South. And in the United States on fuboTV, TUDN USA and UniMás
It will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium. Its capacity is 50,095 spectators
Tuesday, February 15, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD.In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
It will be played at the Red Bull Arena stadium with capacity for 30,188 spectators
Wednesday, February 16, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD.In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
It will be played at San Siro with capacity for 80,018 spectators
Wednesday, February 16, 2022, starting at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. in England, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD.In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
