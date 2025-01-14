The start of 2025 has not been as easy as expected for cryptocurrencies. Since Monday of last week, the price of these assets has been marked by generalized falls, in line with those experienced by equities on Wall Street, which have been affected by the prospects of more inflation in the United States. But, the cryptos They have had a lull session after these declines and they see their price again colored of greenled by IOTA, that an 11% increase is recorded this sessionas shown by the cryptocurrency index BGCI Bloomberg Galaxy. Only the Cosmos currency remains in negative territory and lost 1% on the day.

In this way, IOTA returns to around $0.35, although it is 30% away from its highs from last year: $0.4941, levels it reached thanks to the rally Trump. Although, it is even further away from touching its all-time highs again, since Bloomberg It has records, at 87.5% the $1.98, which it reached in April 2021. This currency has a capitalization of 1.2 billion dollars.

Algorand and Fantom coins achieved a 7.4% rise respectively this day. The crypto of the Algorand platform, which is also responsible for making smart contractsthus reaching 0.3747 dollars, while continuing at 84.4% of its historical highs of December 2021, at 2.38 green bills per currency. This crypto It is valued at 3,088 million dollars, similar to Rovi’s capitalization in dollars.

Meanwhile, the token of Fantom exceeds 0.69 dollars, still far from the 1.41 dollars at which it was quoted last month, although it is 80% from the maximums at 3.3 dollars. The currency of this platform has 1,943 million dollars of support.

Among the most bullish is also the smallest of the entire index of Bloomberg: Enjin Coin, since it has a capital of 350 million dollars. This token created by Ethereum, which was created with the aim of supporting NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) in a simpler way. Despite its 6% rise, it reaches $0.19, 96% of its all-time highs: $4.49.

Bitcoin returns to $95,000

Not even the reference of the cryptosBitcoin, managed to escape the falls experienced by this entire market, registering a decrease of 9.4% from $102,000, its highs this year. But this session, the original virtual currency achieved a stop in its falls and recorded 2% to around $95,900, although it surpassed $97,000 and faced once again the $100,000 barrier.

This rise coincides with the news of the first purchase of Bitcoin by Intesa Sanpaolothe largest bank in Italy. The banking entity acquired 11 bitcoins this Monday, whose CEO, Carlo Messina, has defined it as “an experiment, a test,” according to what he said. Bloomberg. Messina assured that Intesa Sanpaolo will not become “Bitcoin providers, but we have to know how to do it if our largest clients ask us to.” On the other hand, also MicroStrategy bought Bitcoin for the tenth week in a row, disbursing $243 billion on this occasion, and continuing with the strategy of its co-founder and president of the technology company, Michael Saylor.