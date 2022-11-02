The Day of the Dead It is an ancient tradition that celebrates death in a very Mexican way: with catrinas, cempasúchil flowers, music, altars and offerings adorned with candles, photographs, vibrantly colored confetti, fruits, candy skulls, chocolate, typical food and bread. dead. That is, countless details that give folklore to our tradition. So we await the visit of deceased loved oneswho return for a moment to enjoy their favorite dishes and the love of their family, who awaits them with open arms every November 1 and 2.

The contemporary celebration of the Day of the Dead is a mixture of two cultures: the pre-Hispanic and the Spanish. According to Mexica tradition, death began a journey to Mictlán, or “kingdom of the dead”, a spiritual precinct guarded by the underworld couple and deities Mictlantecuhtli and Mictecacíhuatl. However, crossing was not so easy and the deceased had to overcome nine tests in a period of four years to check the strength of their spirit and finally achieve eternal rest.

Since then, pre-Hispanic cultures made offerings in which they placed things that could help the deceased during their journey through the underworld. Later, with the Spanish colonization and evangelization, the traditions intermingled and “Day of the Dead” altars began to be placed with the favorite foods and fruits of deceased relatives, but now with a religious connotation, since images of saints were also placed and other elements of the Catholic religion.

Today, in addition to the ancestral origins of pre-Hispanic cultures and Spanish traditions, the celebration of the Day of the Dead has also been intertwined with the celebration of Halloween, an ancient Celtic tradition celebrated by Anglo-Saxon cultures and that permeated Mexico thanks to our closeness to the United States.

In this way, since the last days of October it is common to see everywhere cempasúchil flowers, offerings, pumpkins, costumes of catrinas and monsters, witches or ghosts, children asking for “calaverita” and “Halloween” alike, in a celebration Simultaneous “Night of the Witches” and the “Day of the Dead” that shows that the traditions about death are more alive than ever, and that they evolve over time, amalgamating into a very unique contemporary cultural fusion.

In this context of celebration and remembrance of deceased loved ones, it is worth making a brief recapitulation of the figures on mortality in the country and the main causes of death of Mexicans.

In 2021, death continued to hit the country hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: 1,122,249 Mexicans died (646,825 men and 474,689 women). The three main causes of death in the country, according to Inegi death statistics, were COVID-19 (with 238,772 deaths), heart disease (225,449 cases) and diabetes mellitus (140,729).

The number of deaths in 2021 continued to rise, as it was higher than that recorded in 2020, the year of the pandemic, when 1,086,743 Mexicans died (639,277 men and 446,709 women). Both total figures, those of 2020 and 2021, contrast when compared to 2019, when 747,784 people died (422,185 men and 325,126 women).

In 2021, the national death rate was 86 per 10,000 inhabitants and the entity with the highest death rate was Mexico City, with 138 per 10,000. In second place was Morelos, with 115 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants, and in third place, Colima, with 102 deaths. Quintana Roo was the state with the lowest death rate, with 59 per 10,000. In Sinaloa, the rate was 73 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants, and in 2021, 23,762 people died in the state (13,893 men and 9,866 women).

For Mexicans, celebrating death with joy is a tradition that distinguishes us as a culture. Let us fondly remember those who have already departed and take care of all the loved ones who are still with us on our way.