Morelia, Michoacán.- As part of the activities for Day of the Dead, in Morelia they are exhibited for the first time to the public on these dates four mummies. Bodies that have been placed inside glass cases they will be exposed to the public only today and tomorrow, November 2.

The exhibition is mounted in the roundabout of the Illustrious Characters, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.it is easier to get to the site by accessing the Villa Universidad entrance.

They are the bodies of two men and two women exhumed from their graveswhich were found in perfect condition, so they were treated in a special way by the staff of the Morelia Pantheon.

It has been disclosed that these bodies were located more than seven years ago, and despite the fact that the bodies were made available to relatives, no one came to claim themso the Municipal Pantheon made the determination to keep them safe and preserved.

The director of the pantheon, Francisco Javier Miranda, has informed local media that there are two other mummies, one that corresponds to a minor and another man, but that this time they could not be exhibited.

The Morelia Pantheon It is a space that, in addition to receiving the relatives of the buried people it is a horror tourism destinationso it is expected that the mummies will attract more visits to the mausoleum.