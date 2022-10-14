Guadalajara Jalisco.- “In this Day of the Dead celebration, death does not represent an absence but a living presence”, assures the National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development.

The Day of the Dead is a tradition to share with loved ones who no longer physically exist. “To offer is to be close to our dialogue with his memory, with his life”, assures the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples.

However, this day is celebrated differently in states and even communities, so we will tell you how they celebrate it in the north and south of the country.

It is worth mentioning that before the 70’s it was not very common to celebrate the Day of the Dead in some northern states, due to its proximity to the United States, where they have Halloween.

However, nowadays it is customary go to the pantheons to clean the tombs, in addition to buying flower arrangements to place them outside their homes or in visible public places, as documented by Universal, said by historian Antonio Guerrero Aguilar.

In addition, some vendors offer reeds, tacos, sweet potatoes and corn, outside the pantheons. Other families place a candle for each loved one who is no longer living, while others They ask for masses in honor of their relatives.

We recommend you read:

In the south of the country, the celebration is extremely significant, as in Oaxaca, where they place altars for the dead adorned with a white tablecloth or chopped paperwith steps being the first dedicated to the grandparents and the others for the rest of the family, according to the National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development.

It should be noted that in the indigenous communities of the south of the country each one has its own way of celebrating the afterlife, but one of the ones that stands out is the way in which the deceased are commemorated in the Pomuch cemetery, located in Campeche.

In this place during the 1st and 2nd of November, they clean the bones of the deceased since it is believed that if the soul is not made it will go into fury and will terrify the people.

Another showy celebration is the one held at the Panteón de Comitán in Chiapas, where families they come to decorate the tombs with confetti, candles, place food and drinkswhile the marimbas from Chiapas liven up the atmosphere.