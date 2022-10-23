Leon, Guanajuato.- In Mexico, the celebration of Day of the Dead, will generate significant profits, this 2022, Christmas festivities Day of the Dead will generate a spill of 37 thousand 722 million pesos for consumption of tourist services in Mexico. The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, announced that, for the holidays between October 28 and November 2, 2022, they will leave a spill of 37 thousand 722 million pesos.

the owner of the Ministry of Tourism (Sector) indicated that during these six days the arrival of 2 million 164 thousand tourists to the hotel is expected, which, compared to the same period in 2019, means a recovery of 95.1%, this means that only 110 thousand tourists are missing to reach the level of this year.

He pointed out that the expected economic income for lodging is 3 thousand 434 million pesos, and hotel occupancy at Nacional level it is estimated to be 56.1%, this is 4.4 percentage points more compared to the same period in 2021, when the general occupation during these festivities was 51.7%.

He added that of the total number of estimated tourists arriving at the hotel, one million 599 thousand will be nationals, this is 73.9% of the total, and 565 thousand tourists will be international, that is, 26.1%. Torruco Marqués stressed that additionally, it is expected that, this season, 2 million 459 thousand more national tourists will stay in another form of accommodation such as visits to family and friends, as well as in second homes, so the expectation is that in total they will move through Mexico 4 million national tourists in the period of the Day of the Dead festivities.

It is also estimated that another 283,000 tourists, both domestic and foreign, stay in shared economy accommodation.

According to the expectations for this period, the percentage of occupation that will be reached in 15 selected centers will be:

Puerto Vallarta, 73%; Los Cabos, 72.7%; Mexico City, 72.6%; Cancun, 68.5%; Morelia, 68.3%; Oaxaca, 68%; Aguascalientes, 62.5%; Puebla, 60.7%; San Miguel de Allende, 58.6%; Queretaro, 56.3%; Villahermosa, 47.6%; Zacatecas, 47.4%; San Cristobal de las Casas, 44%; Acapulco, 42.3% and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, 36.9%.

The head of Sectur pointed out that just for the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City an occupancy rate of 77.9% is expected, with 78,000 tourists staying in hotel rooms on the day of the parade; as well as one economic spill of 82.9 million pesos for lodging in the country’s capital. The spill for tourist services in Mexico City for this event is estimated at 911 million pesos, and the attendance of one million people in the Day of the Dead Parade.