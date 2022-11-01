After the commerce sector was affected by low sales due to the hot season, due to the lack of events that motivate society to make purchases, the Day of the Dead is one of the most relevant seasons for the commerce sector, days in which a economic spill of 20 million pesos.

Carlos Orduno, President of the National Chamber of Commerce of Évora, He assured that within the framework of this date a large number of families take to the streets to shop, so this contributes directly to the local economy. Even during this date they are expected to increase by 10 to 15 percent compared to last year. Among the businesses that have benefited the most are flower shops, where sales could increase by up to 200 percent, while services are expected to increase by 40 percent.