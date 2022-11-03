On the occasion of the festivities of the Day of the Dead, the Government Secretariat of Mexico City (SECGOB), announced that during November 1 and 2, 319 thousand people visited the 120 public, civil and private pantheons of the country’s capital; this Wednesday they attended 230 thousand visitors, while on Tuesday they attended 89 thousand.

The different secretariats of the capital, such as Citizen Security (SSC), Health (SEDESA), as well as the Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) and the Mexican Red Cross, coordinated various actions in the cemeteries located in the 16 mayorships to guarantee the tranquility and safety of families.

Marti Batres Guadarramathrough the Undersecretariat of Government, the General Directorate of Government and the Political Coordination area, carried out coordination, monitoring and support tasks for the people who went to these places.

Likewise, the SSC, in charge of Omar Garcia Harfuchsupported the deployment of 3,246 uniformed personnel, 649 official vehicles, 10 ambulances, 15 motorcycle ambulances, five tow trucks and a Los Cóndores helicopter, while 142 elements from the Undersecretary of Traffic Control guaranteed good road traffic in those areas to promote mobility.

This with the aim of preventing any act that would put at risk the physical and patrimonial integrity of people, the operators of the Command and Control Centers (C-2) and the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center ( C-5) monitored the surroundings of the pantheons.