Without a doubt, one of the most deeply rooted traditions in Mexican culture is the festival of Day of the Deadas it is a special date to remember loved ones who have passed away.

With the arrival of these dates, every year the doubt arises about whether the November 1 and 2 are considered official holidays, which would imply a break for workers and students. In the year 2023, this question is no exception, and many Mexicans are looking for answers on this issue.

First of all, it is important to highlight that The Day of the Dead is recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which makes it a holiday of great importance for the country.

Traditionally, on November 1, All Saints’ Day is celebrated, dedicated to honoring deceased children, while on November 2, All Souls’ Day is commemorated, in memory of adults who have passed away.

Do you rest on November 1 and 2?

November 1 and 2 They are not established as mandatory rest days. However, it is common for many companies, educational institutions, and government agencies to grant leave or days off to their employees and students so they can participate in the festivities and honor their loved ones.

Regarding the work and academic aspect, it is advisable to consult the policies of each institution or company to find out if days off or special permits will be granted during the Day of the Dead. Some entities may consider the cultural and traditional importance of this holiday and allow their employees or students to participate in related activities.

Will there be classes on November 2?

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) establishes that On Thursday, November 2, 2023, classes are suspended. So students and teachers will have a day off.

In summary, November 1 and 2 are not mandatory holidays in Mexico, but many companies and schools often grant permits or days off so that people can celebrate and honor their loved ones during the Day of the Dead. It is advisable to check the policies of each institution to know the specific provisions for the year 2023.

