Dubai (Union)

The surprises of the Silver Iveza Polo Cup, currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, continue after two matches yesterday witnessed 35 goals, and many exciting events and fluctuations in results after the opening round, where Zidane’s team succeeded in defeating Evza Mahra with a score of 10-6.5 and the ten goals were repeated In the second match, in which Benjash defeated the Kafu Wolves by 10-8, which is the first victory for the team, the championship matches will resume the day after tomorrow in one meeting between Pengash and a skilled Evza.