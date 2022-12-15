Genoa – The mobilization of the CGIL and UIL against the maneuver continues. A general strike is expected on Friday 16 December in Liguria and 10 other regions which will affect all sectors, from transport to healthcare to banks. The regions involved, in addition to Liguria, are Alto Adige, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Lombardy, Molise, Sardinia, Tuscany and Lazio.

Inconveniences are expected especially for local public transport (details below).

The mobilization and the procession in Genoa

The strike was called by CGIL and UIL as part of the national mobilization underway throughout the country. “Against a wrong financial manoeuvre, a general strike will be held in Liguria on Friday 16 December which provides for an 8-hour abstention from work – reads a note from the trade unions – Male and female workers, male and female pensioners, male and female students will arrive from every part of Liguria to participate in the regional demonstration in Genoa which includes a procession that will wind through the city streets”.

At 9, the concentration of demonstrators is expected in Piazza Acquaverde in front of the Genova Principe station. The procession will arrive at the Prefecture of Genoa in Largo Eros Lanfranco where the final speeches will be held by Mario Ghini, general secretary of Uil Liguria and Gianna Fracassi, deputy general secretary of the CGIL. “Cgil and Uil Liguria – reads the note – have called a strike against the maneuver of the Meloni government because it does not take into account the needs of workers and pensioners and does not respond to the needs of the country. There are too many points of a wrong maneuver on which CGIL and UIL are asking for changes and structural interventions: wages, income, taxation, precariousness, pensions, health care”.

For Maurizio Calà and Mario Ghini, general secretaries of CGIL and UIL Liguria, the maneuver must be reformulated: “It does not contain any effective measures to support the weakest, it does not re-evaluate pensions, it increases precariousness and it does not contrast the expensive energy, it encourages tax evasion, does not allocate resources to renew the employment contracts of public employees, including those who work in the health sector and does not provide for new hires in the sector”.

Methods of the strike

These are the methods of the 8-hour strike in Liguria, 4 hours in local public transport, 24 hours for ports and logistics. Seafarers will delay ship departure by 4 hours and tugboats by 12 hours, without prejudice to essential services. Without prejudice to the guaranteed minimums in public services and the guarantee bands for transport. Train crews fold their arms from 9am to 5pm.

Local public transport in Liguria:

-AMT SPA URBAN SERVICE – GELOSOSBUS SRL – STAC SRL – DELLA PENNA

AUTOTRASPORTI SPA – CAR RENTAL SCAGNELLI SRL

All staff working on shifts: from 11.30 to 15.30

– GENOA/CASELLA RAILWAY – GENOA

All staff working on shifts from 11.30 to 15.30

-AMT SPA SUBURBAN SERVICE – GENOA

All staff working on shifts: from 10.30 to 14.30.

-TDC C SRL Torriglia (GE)

Traveling personnel and Graduates: from 10.30 to 14.30

-TPL LINEA SRL – Savona

Traveling staff, Graduates: from 10:15 to 14:15.

-RT SPA – IMPERIA

Traveling personnel and Graduates from 11.00 to 15.00

-TC EXERCISE SPA (SP) – SEAL SRL Borghetto Vara (SP) – MANNARIO COOPERATIVE

Riomaggiore (SP)

Traveling staff, graduates and ticket office from 11 to 15

In any case, transport for the disabled is guaranteed as a whole ordinary service at 100%.

Public transport in the rest of Italy

In Rome, the Atac transport company announced that the strike will involve the entire network between 8pm and midnight, while in Milan ATM personnel will strike between 6pm and 10pm. Again in Lombardy from 9am to 1pm: 00 a strike by Trenord personnel is also called. In Campania the stop will be between 9 and 13, in Tuscany local public transport will be stopped for four hours, but with different times in each city. In Florence the agitation will start from 6pm to 10pm.

The provisions for health facilities managed by Asl3

The strike in the public and private health sector will affect the entire work shift. “The company will ensure, in the hospitals and local health facilities under its jurisdiction, compliance with the law on the guarantee of essential public services and emergencies, to reduce any inconvenience to citizens as much as possible – reads a note released by Asl3 – In particular, emergency and first aid services will be guaranteed; on the other hand, the booked and scheduled activities may be subject to interruptions and suspensions”.