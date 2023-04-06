WWhen it comes to physical activity, many Germans have a motivation problem: 43 percent of men and every second woman in Germany describe themselves as “sports haters”. This was the result of a representative survey by the Vivida BKK health insurance company among 1,007 German citizens aged 18 and over on Sports Day on April 6th.

Although many find it difficult to exercise, the vast majority know that exercise makes you fitter and more productive, both physically and mentally. Eight out of ten respondents know that more sport would do them good. And once the weaker self has been outwitted, 78 percent find that the movement “does their soul good” and that they are “much better off” afterwards.

“Being physically active is a key building block for our health. Exercise has a positive effect on our physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” says Fabienne Mittelbach, sports scientist and head of health promotion at Vivida BKK. “In addition, we also strengthen social contacts. All in all, exercise is a ‘miracle cure’ for significantly improving our quality of life.”

60 percent exercise to have an attractive body

According to health experts, there is no need for top athletic performance. The World Health Organization recommends 2.5 hours of moderate exercise per week. For example, with a brisk walk, a bike ride or through other sporting activities. In fact, two-thirds of those surveyed try to get around on foot or by bike whenever possible. 65 percent of women and men enjoy being outside in nature.

The survey also asked about the motives for which people engage in physical activity. A good three quarters stated that they do sport “because it is good for my health”. For six out of ten of the men and women surveyed, the desire for an attractive body is a key reason for being more fit. And just over half said they exercise more when they exercise with others.







In order to overcome the weaker self, experts therefore recommend combining exercise with fun: “Exercise together with others, it helps to stay on the ball in the long term,” says Fabienne Mittelbach. “Membership in a sports club also ensures team spirit, social contacts, distraction from everyday life – and regular physical activity.”

The introduction of the “International Day of Sport for Development and Peace” was decided by the General Assembly of the United Nations in August 2013. With the date of April 6, the commemoration day is intended to commemorate the first modern Summer Olympics in Athens in 1896.