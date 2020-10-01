Two months after the explosion which devastated part of the Lebanese capital, a concert is organized at the Olympia to collect donations which will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.

France 2 and France Inter dedicate Thursday 1 October a special “United for Lebanon” day two months after the explosion which devastated part of Beirut. A concert at the Olympia is organized to collect donations which will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. Jean-Christophe Combe, director general of the French Red Cross, explains Thursday, October 1 on franceinfo that residents of the Lebanese capital “still need housing, food and access to health care and basic necessities“. He is optimistic that the French will be there, because according to him, they”are generous with Lebanon “ and “there is a special bond that unites the two countries“.

franceinfo: Lebanon needs solidarity from abroad?

Jean-Christophe Combe: Yes, it is an extremely element. Today, we must understand that the Lebanese population is bruised, that this explosion of August 4 was an additional ordeal for a country which had already been severely affected for more than a year by an exceptional economic and financial crisis, and that it is a new drama for people today who really need support.

Are the inhabitants of Beirut who were victims of this disaster still dependent on help from the Red Cross?

The population is still deeply shocked. The city was devastated by this explosion. Today, the population is still dependent on aid. She needs access to primary care, to hospitals. A population also which lives in destitution. Much of the population has lost their jobs. I still recall some figures. It is 200 deaths following this explosion, more than 6,000 people injured, 300,000 people without housing, more than 40,000 homes that were devastated. The needs are truly immense. People still need housing, food and access to basic health care and goods.

What is the Red Cross doing on the spot?

The French Red Cross has been on site for more than ten years now, alongside the Lebanese Red Cross which provides services in terms of ambulances, transport of people to the hospital. It also manages around 100 primary care centers across the country. And above all, it supports the population in precarious situations. Today, more than ten thousand families are being accompanied to Beirut. People lost everything in the explosion and we are helping them survive this disaster.

Is the situation improving?

Things are changing. We have here a population which is extremely dynamic, combative, which shows great solidarity. As you can see, the windows have already been repaired. A number of rehabilitated apartments. The images are dramatic. The closer you get to the port, the more visible the damage. People have cleared the streets themselves since it is a country that today does not have the public services, structures and infrastructure that are necessary to provide this relief. The population is organized, life is picking up little by little, so is economic life. This is why we also intervene to support the population materially. We support them monetarily every day to also restart the local economy in downtown Beirut.

According to you, are the French ready to make donations for Lebanon?

The French are generous with Lebanon. I believe there is a special bond between the two countries. The French population was extremely shocked and touched by what happened in Lebanon. She has already been generous, she has supported us since August. We are hopeful that the donations will be there. Our teams are fully mobilized around this disaster. We have a real mobilization of our employees and volunteers, of the entire Red Cross, French Red Cross and Lebanese Red Cross movement to come to the aid of the local population.