Demonstrations and roadblocks were registered this Tuesday, July 18, in different cities of Israel, in a new day of protests, when legislators are preparing to soon ratify one of the bills of the controversial judicial reform, promoted by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At least 16 people have been arrested on suspicion of public disturbances in the last few hours, police said.

‘Day of Resistance in Israel’. Dozens of protesters entered the Tel Aviv stock exchange building on Tuesday, July 18, throwing counterfeit bills as a form of protest against corruption and to demonstrate discontent against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform.

And it is that for months, thousands of citizens have dismissed the modification of the law as undemocratic, especially when it is promoted by a premier who in recent years has been investigated for at least three cases of corruption. The protesters consider the changes a brake on the independence of the courts and the balance between the branches of government.

Thousands of people filled the streets of various cities, many waving Israeli flags, while others blocked vehicle traffic. In Tel Aviv, protesters lit smoke bombs, chanted and held up banners with messages like “the dictatorship will kill the economy.”

At least 16 people were arrested this Tuesday, according to the Police, on suspicion of participating in public disturbances.

All in a day considered crucial with a view to the probable approval of the measure.

Chaos and demonstrations continue in “Israel,” as illegal settlers protest the judicial reforms proposed by PM Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/DGwxfzihHP — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 18, 2023



The protests grow when legislators prepare to ratify one of the projects that make up the judicial reform.

Last week, in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament endorsed in first reading, with 64 votes in favor and 56 against, a measure that makes up the reform, which prevents the Supreme Court from reviewing government measures.

Specific, prohibits courts from using the reasonableness test to overrule or even challenge decisions made by cabinet, ministers and elected officials.

Members of the government coalition, the most right-wing in the country’s history, stood up and cheered, while opposition politicians shouted “shame.”

Two more readings are necessary before that provision can take effect, a vote that would take place at the end of the month, before the Legislative enters a summer recess.

The main changes proposed by Israel’s judicial reform

The reform consists of three main fronts: the modification of the judge selection committee, an annulment clause so that Parliament can promulgate laws challenged by the Supreme Court and a modification so that the Supreme Court cannot disqualify senior government officials.

In the first place, the judge selection committee – currently made up of nine members divided between the Government, the Knesset o Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Bar Association – it would go to 11, but with a majority of seven for the Executive. Therefore, the Government would only need a simple majority to choose the magistrates of both the Supreme Court and the rest of the courts.

Netanyahu has finally got an invitation from Biden to meet but protest against him continues in Israel – Another day of pro-democracy protest. Protesters now in front of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. pic.twitter.com/9EbpZYWaet —Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 18, 2023



In a second measure, the annulment clause means that the Legislature could reverse measures that are rejected by the highest court. Nor could the Court invalidate the so-called “fundamental” laws, basic norms in the absence of a Constitution, and could only endorse regular laws, with the approval of 12 out of 15 judges, instead of the simple majority that is currently required.

Finally, the Supreme Court would be prevented from disqualifying ministers, judging or debating motions to declare a prime minister unfit.

Therefore, critics of the reform point out that the changes attempt to weaken the authority of the judiciary and give greater power to politicians.

With Reuters and local media