Foibe, the words of President Mattarella

February 10 is Remembrance Dayan anniversary on which the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella issued a statement: “The Day of Remembrance calls the Republic to recollection and solidarity with the families and descendants of those who were cruelly killed and thrown into the sinkholes, of the Italians torn from their homes and forced into exodus, of all those who at the eastern border they had to pay the highest human costs to the horrors of the Second World War and its prolongation in persecution, violent nationalism, oppressive totalitarianism “.

Foibe, Mattarella: “Serious crimes against humanity”

“It is a commitment of civilization – says the head of state – to preserve and renew the memory of the tragedy of the Istrians, the Rijeka, Dalmatians and other Italians who had roots in those lands, so rich in culture and history and so stained with blood The survivors and exiles, together with their families, have been slow to see the truth of their sufferings recognized, a wound that has added to the others. The unfortunate war wanted by fascism and the Nazi occupation for these Italians they were followed by hostility, repression, terror, summary executions, aggravating the horrible succession of crimes against humanity witnessed by the twentieth century. Crimes that the peoples and lands of the eastern border have experienced with dramatic intensity, generating trails of resentment and misunderstanding that have long marked relations between neighboring peoples. The Europe born of peace and dialogue revived by the affirmation of democracies have opened and developed a new path. These memories have gained respect, dignity, listening. They are lived history, a warning and responsibility for the future. The memory, even the most painful, even the one that originates from evil, can become a seed of peace and civil growth. This is the commitment of which our country has become a protagonist together in recent years to Slovenia and Croatia to make the border areas a land of encounter and prosperity, of collaboration, of hope “, concludes the President of the Republic.

What is Remembrance Day – February 10th

Established in 2004 with Law 92, the Day of Remembrance keeps alive the memory of the massacres of the sinkholes, which took place between 1943 and 1945. As a reaction to the acts carried out by the Nazi-Fascists, there were massacres against Italian military and civilians native of Venezia Giulia, Quarnaro and Dalmatia by the Yugoslav partisans. In the cavities of the karst ground, called precisely “Sinkhole”, Several bodies of the victims were thrown, some still alive. The date of February 10 coincides with that of 1947, when the peace treaties of Paris were signed, which assigned Istria, Kvarner, the city of Zadar with its province and most of Venezia Giulia to Yugoslavia, previously belonging to Italy. The massacres were followed by the Julian-Dalmatian exodus, with the Italians forced to leave the territories.

