“Today we listened carefully to the proposals and suggestions from stakeholders and operators in the health sector that will be explored in the context of the Health Commission of the Conference, in order to try to make them concrete and translate them into deeds. The commitment we can assume today as Regions and, I feel like saying, together with the Minister of Health is to do everything possible to implement and complete the implementation of Law 38 and give content and support to the reform of local medicine, in particular to improve health services aimed at therapies pain management and palliative care”. So the president of the Conference of Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, in his speech at the press conference to present the National Relief Day, today in Rome at the Conference of Regions.

“It is necessary, in fact – he underlined – to bring services closer to the patient and also alleviate pain with specific and more appropriate therapies, but to do this it is necessary to overcome the current shortages of health personnel, as in all health sectors, by inserting and training more and more qualified doctors, encouraging medical specialization aimed precisely at pharmacological treatments and pain management.It is necessary – he added – to assist the tools that current legislation makes available with the measures of the Pnrr and in particular those relating to territorial medicine and all ‘home assistance, in order to make the proximity assistance networks effectively usable by citizens”.

“The introduction of new assistance models – continued Fedriga – means raising the Lea, the essential levels of assistance. And we must not forget the importance of promoting specific awareness-raising information campaigns, which explain to citizens that within the Lea palliative care and pain therapy services are already envisaged, which must be guaranteed to patients in order to give them relief. We do not leave anyone alone in the tunnel of the disease”.