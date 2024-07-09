kyiv, The Ukrainian capital is in mourning on Tuesday following the Russian bombings that left more than 30 dead and destroyed the country’s largest children’s hospital, a toll that threatens to increase as the rubble is cleared.

The bombing of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital shocked Ukraine after more than two years of a war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022. The attack was also condemned by the Western allies of this former Soviet republic.

In the places where the missiles hit, emergency and rescue work has not stopped all night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Thirty-eight people died across the country on Monday, including four children, and 190 were injured. by the nearly 40 missiles launched by Russia. At least 31 people died in kyiv, where the bombings hit a hospital, a private clinic and residential buildings.

“In the places where the missiles hit, emergency and rescue work has not stopped all night,” Zelensky wrote in a message posted on his social networks.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, 64 people are hospitalized in kyiv and 28 were admitted to Krivi Rig, the industrial city of Dnipropetrosvsk where ten people died.

According to the Ukrainian government, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. Photo:AFP

Cruise missile hits children’s hospital

According to the Ukrainian government, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, although Russia claims that the impact was caused by Ukrainian air defense systems.

kyiv authorities declared a day of official mourning on Tuesday, where flags were flown at half-mast and entertainment events were postponed. In addition, A donation campaign was launched to finance the reconstruction of the children’s hospital, where people continued to arrive last night with medicines, water and other basic goods.

Hours after the attack, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released photographs of the remains of the Kh-101 strategic cruise missile used by Russia to attack the children’s hospital.

A video posted on social media appears to show the missile heading directly towards the hospital, without being previously intercepted by Ukrainian air defences.

Emergency and rescue personnel operate and remove debris from the destroyed building of the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital. Photo:AFP

The United Nations said there was a “high probability” that the children’s hospital was “directly hit” by a missile “launched by the Russian Federation.”

The representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine, Danielle Bell, admitted that further investigation was still needed, but that the recordings showed “that the weapon hit the hospital directly.”

Zelensky said that about 400 rescuers and hundreds of volunteers worked at the Okhmatdyt hospital on Monday. to help clear the rubble and search for survivors

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said two people died in hospital and 32 were injured. Eight children were hospitalized, it added.

Ten people were also killed in the town of Krivi Rig in the central Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk when a Russian missile hit an industrial facility. Another person was killed in the regional capital Dnipro when another missile hit a multi-storey building.

Like kyiv, Krivi Rig also declared a day of official mourning on Tuesday.

Apartment building and vehicles destroyed by a missile attack in kyiv. Photo:AFP

Ukraine keeps an eye on NATO summit in Washington

Monday’s Russian airstrikes come at a time when the Russian army has been gaining ground on the front line for months and is trying to take advantage of the Ukrainian army’s difficulties to replenish its ranks and obtain more weapons and ammunition from the West.

The attacks also raise questions about the state of Ukraine’s air defenses, after previous attacks damaged electrical infrastructure and military airports.

Ukraine’s president has called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the attacks and the UN’s top security body will hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, a spokesman for the body, Farhan Aziz Haq, said.

Zelensky wrote that his administration continues to work “to strengthen the protection” of Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks. “There will be decisions. The world has the necessary strength for this,” he added. Zelensky, who will arrive in Washington on Tuesday to participate in the NATO summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo:EFE

Ukraine hopes to obtain new decisions from its allies at the summit that will allow it to better defend itself against Russian air strikes such as the one on Monday.

kyiv is demanding complete freedom to strike enemy military targets within the territory of the Russian Federation with its partners’ weapons and to be able to neutralise at source and preemptively the attacks of the Russian Army.

The United States and other allies continue to impose restrictions on the use of their weapons on Russian territory for fear of a reaction from Moscow.

Russia says it does not attack civilian infrastructure

Following the attack that left dozens of victims in kyiv and other cities, Russia on Tuesday denied that the Russian army is attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

We do not attack civilian targets, the attacks are carried out against critical infrastructure facilities.

“We do not attack civilian targets, we are targeting critical infrastructure facilities, military targets that are in one way or another connected to the military potential of the regime (in kyiv),” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a press conference.

Peskov urged that the Russian Defense Ministry be guided by its statements, which say it does not bomb civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo:Efe

The Russian military said Monday that massive bombing in Ukraine targeted military industry enterprises and air bases in the country.

The Ministry of Defence said that “the many photos and videos published from kyiv unequivocally confirm that the destruction was caused by the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile launched inside the city.”