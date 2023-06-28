The initiative which involved over 400 people was aimed at people with chronic diseases, starting from the age of 18, who had never previously been vaccinated with the anti-herpes-zoster and anti-pneumococcal vaccines

“The hospital that vaccinates: offer to the fragile patient”, this is the name of the vaccine prevention day organized last June 24 at the ASST Fatebenefratelli-Sacco hospital which involved more than 400 patients in the anti-pneumococcal and anti- shingles.

Vaccination is part of a fundamental path of prevention because today with the aging of the population and with the problems related to chronicity, prevention becomes an essential tool for our health and vaccinations represent a fundamental cornerstone.

The day was structured around two principals: the Fatebenefratelli hospital where around 150 patients were vaccinated and the Sacco where 250 people were involved. Everyone underwent vaccination in an extremely proactive and participatory way.

“We have proposed two vaccines – he explained to Adnkronos Andrea Gori, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases and of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan – that of zoster and that for pneumococcus. The importance of this day was the awareness of fragile people, whose fragility is justified either by age or by the presence of comorbidities. Vaccinations are absolutely essential for this type of patient because they prevent both the most frequent and the most serious problems. Herpes zoster is in fact extremely frequent in frail patients associated with important problems such as post-herpetic pain or some extremely serious localizations such as ocular ones. Pneumococcal pneumonia is instead the pneumonia with the highest mortality in frail patients. Therefore, both in terms of the frequency and in terms of the seriousness of these two infections, it is very important that the people who qualify undergo these vaccinations “

The hospital is the place of care and care for chronic patients, therefore considered by the latter a point of reference and trust. Vaccinating in the hospital therefore brings people closer to the concept that prevention is part of the treatment process. Furthermore, promotion by the specialist also overcomes the fear that chronic patients often have about the feasibility of vaccination, thus increasing compliance with the latter.

“The initiative was greatly appreciated by those we invited by telephone – he underlined Catia Rosanna Borriello, Director of UOC Vaccinations ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco -. Unfortunately, the privacy legislation prevents the direct invitation with a letter to all those we know to be chronically ill, while the doctor, including the care ward, is allowed to invite his own patients, as was done on this occasion in which the invitation came from the same facility that is treating the patient. We had few defections compared to those who had signed up by telephone and it was certainly a pilot experience that could soon become a well-established model of hospital offer. At the Sacco in the Infectious Diseases pavilion, immunosuppressed and chronic patients have been vaccinated for some years now, the next steps are aimed at a progressive expansion of the promotion and offer to all chronic subjects”.

“Like all prevention strategies and campaigns, they make sense if they are maintained and therefore if there is continuity over time. We therefore hope – Gori reiterated – that this day will act as a driving force to maintain adherence to vaccinations high throughout the year. These days serve to inform, educate and promote an activity that should not be abandoned during the course of the year”.

On 10/7/23, on the occasion of the second dose of the Zoster vaccine aimed at patients who have now undergone the first dose, they will also be offered the flu vaccination and will be an opportunity to disseminate information and invite other patients . “We have other similar occasions planned for the autumn, also in anticipation of the anti-flu campaign and the new Covid boosters” concluded Borriello.