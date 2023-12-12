In the first year of its work, the First Movement managed to open branches in all 89 regions of Russia, and the number of its participants currently exceeds four million. The organization declared the first calendar day of each month as First Day. About how this holiday took place in December as part of the exhibition-forum “Russia” at VDNKh – on “Lente.ru”.

Movement in main directions

According to the chairman of the board of the All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth, the Movement of the First, Grigory Gurov, the organization helps schoolchildren and college students develop their talents and skills in 12 areas: from culture and art, volunteering and tourism to profession and their own business. As part of these areas, he said, the VDNKh pavilions host many activities for young visitors to the exhibition.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

On Day of Firsts, the number of activities was significantly increased; events were held in several pavilions of the Russia exhibition and forum. All of them were dedicated to the main areas of activity of the movement – ecology, healthy lifestyle, sports, science and technology, culture and art. Thus, a master class on creating eco-toys was held in the pavilion of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources, on robotics – in the pavilion of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, on making and painting helmets from cardboard – in the pavilion of the Russian Ministry of Sports. Here, visitors also enjoyed playing mini golf and table football. And in the “Slovo” pavilion a musical apartment party with residents of the “Tavrida” platform was successfully held. ART”, also organized by the First Movement. From morning to evening, the festive atmosphere of the Day of the First was created by a theater moving around VDNKh wearing masks and on stilts, accompanied by a playful brass band with the symbols of the First Movement.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

The exposition of the First Movement about Russian aspirations and achievements was made in conjunction with the presidential platform “Russia – the Land of Opportunities” and is called “The First in Russia – the Land of Opportunities.” It consists of eight halls with various thematic areas, where interactive shows and modern technologies are an integral part of the exhibition.

Santas and garlands of lights

December’s First Day, as if by magic, was accompanied by colorful New Year’s illumination, and the garlands stretched for as much as 36 kilometers. On this day, on the main alley of VDNKh, 18 Santa Clauses from various regions of the country announced the beginning of winter and at the same time, after the three-time “light up of the Christmas tree,” 360 thousand lights were lit on 89 Christmas trees, one from each region of Russia. The ceremony was opened by the spirit of winter from the Yakut epic Chyskhaan, who specially came from cold Oymyakon to hand over a magical cold crystal to Santa Claus from Veliky Ustyug. He announced the Russian start of winter and New Year holidays.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

Participants of the First Movement who visited the pavilion that day watched not only an entertainment program from Russian Father Frosts, but also took part in an interesting excursion to all the Christmas trees at VDNKh. The winter wizards told them about each one, decorated in the traditions of their region. Folk craftsmen from all over the country worked hard on decorating the fluffy beauties, so every coniferous tree here is, without exaggeration, a work of art.

For example, the spruce of the Vladimir region is decorated with works of craftsmen from the Gus-Khrustalny district and thematic tiles from Dymov-ceramics, the Bashkir – with golden Sarmatian deer and barrels of Bashkir honey, the Buryat – with unique handmade toys, the Chukotka – with items made from whalebone, and in the Adyghe large velvet gold-embroidered balls with folk ornaments hang. After the New Year, the trees will be transplanted from the tubs into the ground – and an alley of regions will appear at the exhibition.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

Santa Clauses also recalled the “Wish Tree”, organized by the First Movement on the eve of the New Year holidays, an all-Russian action that has been held in Russia since 2018 to support children who find themselves in difficult life situations.

“Wish Tree” unites families who are ready to give joy to other families

At the moment, the organizers of the event have already received over 25 thousand applications for participation. At the end of the excursion-meeting, Russian Santa Clauses wished good luck to the participants of the Movement, emphasizing that they were doing good things.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

“Only the best were on stage”

The colorful finale of the Day of Firsts was the grandiose show “Tales of Evgeni Plushenko” at the VDNKh skating rink, performed by famous figure skaters Evgeni Plushenko, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Alena Kostornaya, Georgy Kunitsa, Elizaveta Nugumanov, Alexander Plushenko and many others. To create a truly festive atmosphere for the New Year, the show combined several fairy tales – “Cinderella”, “Swan Lake”, “The Nutcracker”, “Scheherazade”, “Thumbelina” and “Little Red Riding Hood”.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

So, Sochi Olympic champion Yulia Lipnitskaya played the role of Cinderella, and Valery Angelopolo became her partner-prince for the first time. And the 2020 European champion Alena Kostornaya danced Little Red Riding Hood on the ice with Georgy Kunitsa as the Wolf, and then the couple also skated to Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” Evgeni Plushenko himself, in the role of Drosselmeyer, also appeared on the ice several times, and his son Alexander, who performed the role of the Nutcracker, was not far behind.

And all this truly fabulous ice show took place to the music of the great Russian classical composers, combining the most complex elements of figure skating and ballet parts. Therefore, the spellbound lucky ones who came to the VDNH skating rink, despite the heavy snowfall, watched with admiration the performances of the Russian figure skating stars and warmly applauded.

Photo: “Movement of the First”

According to the organizer of holidays and festivals from Murmansk, Victoria Kuklina, who came to the skating rink without skates as a spectator, the show was absolutely magical. “Soft snow, great music, the highest skill and artistry framed by the snow-covered architecture of VDNKh, a very warm atmosphere at the skating rink – all this, of course, was truly mesmerizing,” she shared her impressions with a Lenta.ru correspondent, noting the high level organizing the event.

We are all “number one” here, we all want to be first. It is very symbolic for us that we are performing on the first day of winter, Day of the First, at the main skating rink in the country. Today only the best and only the first were on stage. And for those who want to become the first in any business, I wish them to achieve their goals and go towards their dreams, to be active and energetic Evgeni PlushenkoHonored Master of Sports of Russia, two-time Olympic champion

The snow constantly falling on the surface of the VDNKh open-air skating rink, of course, disturbed the skaters, but everyone coped with it, and Evgeni Plushenko even performed a superb double sheepskin coat. “Of course, it’s difficult to ride when there’s snow and wind, but for us it’s a big holiday, we’re all happy,” said the show director. And, in his opinion, everyone was united by the number 1 – the first day of winter, December 1 and the Day of Firsts.