Time of “Social spring”. It is in these terms that Philippe Martinez presented this national inter-professional day of mobilizations and strikes. This Thursday, demonstrations are planned across the country. “The response to the needs of the entire population, the future of young people (…) requires the creation of millions of jobs. This also involves sharing and reducing working time, ”say the organizers (CGT, FSU, Solidaires, Unef, Fidl, MNL, UNL) in a joint press release.

What meaning do you give to this day of social mobilization?

Philippe Martinez It is the end of a first cycle of mobilizations, punctuated by days of action such as in health, national education or energy. This Thursday, we affirm, at national and inter-professional levels, that it is impossible to put aside the current struggles for employment and the improvement of working conditions in the name of a national pseudo-unity against the Covid-19 . Bruno Le Maire tells us that this is not the time to have a social spring. On the contrary. We often hear that the worst is yet to come, but the layoffs, the explosion of poverty, the question of wages, it’s now, not tomorrow!

Is employment the mother of battles?

Philippe Martinez It is a gateway. The issue of employment touches on that of wages, working conditions, but also social security, and therefore social contributions. This is the meaning of the “10%” campaign, led by the CGT of the public sectors: 10% more employment, 10% increase in wages and 10% reduction in working time. Moreover, when we ask the government about the upgrading of the first and second lines, it does not know what to answer. Its only decision is to increase the minimum wage by 0.99% for 2021.

How would you describe the economic and social situation?

Philippe Martinez We know of the many layoff plans in large companies, from Sanofi to Renault, ADP, Airbus… But it is complicated to add up all the jobs lost elsewhere. The thousands of contractual terminations are often disguised layoffs, not to mention the 700,000 end of fixed-term contracts or temporary contracts in 2020.

Sanitary restriction measures taken in other countries have provoked sometimes violent protests. Could such anger be expressed in France?

Philippe Martinez Let us first notice that the “refractory Gauls” are very aware of the health context. Anger arises when people find that they are not heard. All the more so when the decisions taken are incomprehensible. Why close places of culture when we are piling up in supermarkets? Why not set up exhibition halls, establish too many temporary professors and hire students to help the universities to teach? Why do the tourism giants, Accor, Club Med and others, receive so much public money when not a cent is allocated to social tourism? On all these subjects, we face an ideological wall.

What measures to take?

Philippe Martinez 30 billion euros are announced for employment in the recovery plan. But it is first and foremost companies that will affect them. And partial unemployment does not cost them anything. We have strong and immediate proposals: the payment of partial unemployment at 100% for employees, but also the conditionality of aid to companies. Let us reform unemployment insurance by including all unemployed people and all young people who leave their studies without work. We also proposed that, during the curfew, the reduction of working hours be tested. Allow, rather than massing in the stores, employees to leave an hour earlier or have half a day per week.

How do you assess the management of crises within companies?

Philippe Martinez First of all, let us remember that the agreement on teleworking is not one. These are just recommendations addressed to employers and binding for employees. This crisis is being managed with hasty announcements, overnight. Behind it is “get by”. More generally, we cannot be satisfied with a weekly or fortnightly vision, with contradictory statements between ministers.

Are you not consulted?

Philippe Martinez. We have meetings. We are talking. They speak. And they do what they want.

As for the masks last year, the French vaccine strategy is a failure. How do you analyze it?

Philippe Martinez The United States has their vaccine, the Chinese, the Russians, the Germans, the English, the Indians, the Cubans too… Sanofi is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and France does not have a vaccine. Despite all the talk, the State has accepted successions of restructuring, while paying hundreds of millions of euros in research tax credit, Cice, exemptions. We sacrificed research, especially fundamental.

Should Patents for Covid Vaccines Be Public?

Philippe Martinez If it is a global cause, it cannot be a question of private property, especially since these vaccines were developed with public funds.

Aid which must be conditioned …

Philippe Martinez It is unthinkable to continue to give public money to bosses who lay off. The future of the industry is being damaged. At Sanofi, PSA, Airbus, Renault, we are firing researchers and engineers. How are we going to relocate production or develop new ones? At Grandpuits, Total says it is preparing for the future … by laying off workers. Ditto in Chapelle-Darblay or Luxfer, where essential activities are liquidated. We walk backwards. For example, we’ve been fighting for a medical imaging industry around Thales for ten years. Nothing moves. Does the government want to revive the rail industry and night trains? We have everything for: SNCF, Alstom-Bombardier. But behind the announcements, we don’t see anything coming.

In this context, how can unions influence?

Philippe Martinez It is not easy. Unionism is the opposite of containment and curfew. Our approach is to reach out to people. And then, there are the laws on “global security” or on “separatism” which call into question our individual and collective freedoms. Will it be necessary to dissolve the CGT because one of our activists wears the veil? The more they talk about democracy, the less there is.

The unions, however, display a united front on subjects as important as the reforms of unemployment insurance or pensions …

Philippe Martinez This is a good thing. Even if we do not agree on everything, we are able, as with unemployment insurance, to identify leads that unite us. Ditto for the Hercules project and the EDF scrapping. But we are facing dogmatic postures. This government has learned nothing from the past year.